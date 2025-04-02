Cardi B Expands Empire with New Fashion & Beauty Brands

Cardi B is expanding her empire once again. The artist has teamed up with Revolve Group to launch her own fashion and beauty brands, marking a major milestone for both Cardi and Revolve, as this also serves as the retailer’s first step into the beauty industry.

In an interview with WWD, Cardi emphasized how important quality is to her when creating products.

“I could shop every single day, but there’s always that one pair of jeans that I love. There’s that tank top that I love, and I don’t care how many stains are on it, I’m gonna wear it, because I just love it,” she said. “I want my brand to have that one piece that you buy, that you love, that it makes sense. If it’s a size small, it should be a true size small; if it’s a size large, it should be a true size large.”

On Instagram, Cardi shared how deeply personal this business move is for her, rooted in her upbringing and long-term goals.

“Coming from a Caribbean family the goal is always to OWN! Our belief in leaving this earth and leaving our children is leaving them with something! What our parents and grandparents work so hard for was real ownership! I’ve been very successful in my career and forever grateful for my success! But in my mind I know that when I leave this earth I would like to leave my kids more than property and a music catalog."

She continued “I want to leave them wit something they can carry for generations to come, something that their mother built from the ground up. I’m excited to announce my business ventures! I wanted to get into something I’m very passionate about and most importantly something that I know so much about. It has taken me years to perfect and tailor make it and here we are! To my partners, to my team thank you for believing in my vision!"

Cardi B also mentioned that a dress line in "Coming Soon!"