This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 2

April 2 is likely to trigger a sense of nostalgia with Hip-Hop and R&B fans. This day has heralded significant developments in these genres, many of which have left a lasting impact. It marks the birthday of influential rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Quavo, born in 1991. Although best known for being the frontman of the Atlanta hip-hop group the Migos, he has also released two albums as a solo artist. His debut offering, "Quavo Huncho," released in 2018, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 2 is associated with some of hip-hop and R&B's groundbreaking singles and albums:

Alternative rap phenom Tyler the Creator released his third studio album, Wolf, through Odd Future Records. The concept album, featuring guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Erykah Badu, Pharell, Mike G and Hodgy Beats, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 2018: Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped the single "Diamond Teeth Samurai" from his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name. The track peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 30 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped the single "Diamond Teeth Samurai" from his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name. The track peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 30 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2021: Bronx rapper Lil TJay released his second album, Destined 2 Win, featuring guest appearances from Offset, Polo G, 6LACK, Saweetie, Toosii, Moneybagg Yo, and Fivio Foreign. It enjoyed massive commercial success, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 5

Cultural Milestones

This day has witnessed several iconic cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B history:

R&B and pop sensation Mariah Carey left Columbia Records and signed a $100 million record deal with EMI's Virgin Records, one of the most expensive contracts in history . 2006: American soul and R&B duo Gnarls Barkley's hit "Crazy," made history by becoming the first single to reach No. 1 on the U.K. chart on download sales. The song also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in several countries, including Switzerland, Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Challenges and low points in the industry and the lives of some of its most celebrated icons from April 2 include:

Controversial New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison into house arrest due to his coronavirus vulnerability. The artist who found fame during the Soundcloud rap era was serving a two-year sentence for racketeering, weapons charges, and drug-related violations. 2021: Legendary rapper DMX was rushed to hospital following a heart attack. The iconic artist, best remembered for commercially successful club classics such as "X Gon Give It To Ya," "Party Up," and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," passed away a week later age 50.