7 Essentials You Need To Bring to Dreamville Festival This Weekend

The fifth and final Dreamville Festival is just days away, and music lovers from across the world are heading to Raleigh, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Dorothea Dix Park.

Whether this is your first go-round or you’re a seasoned Dreamville vet, it’s always important to double-check your travel bag for all the essentials you’ll need. Here’s a curated list of all the festival must-haves so you can stay ready for anything, from unpredictable Carolina weather to extended wait times between sets.

Dreamville Festival Essentials

Bags

Good news. Dreamville allows small clutch purses or fanny packs that don’t have to be clear, as long as they’re no larger than 6” x 9” and contain just one pocket. That means you can still match your purse to your fit. If that’s not enough room, larger clear bags up to 12" x 6" x 12" are also permitted. Portable Charger

With full days of music, photo ops and social media updates, your phone battery will drain quickly. A fully charged portable power bank is essential to keep your device powered throughout the day. Refillable Water Bottle/Hydration packs

Staying hydrated is a must. Free water refill stations will be available, so bring an empty reusable bottle or hydration pack, with two compartments max, to avoid constantly buying bottled water. Sunscreen and Weather Protection

If you’re visiting from out of town, be mindful North Carolina weather can change in an instant. Be ready with SPF 30 or higher, sunglasses and a poncho or light jacket. It might be sunny one moment and drizzling the next. Comfortable Footwear

Dreamville is a multi-day outdoor festival, which means a lot of standing and walking. Stylish sneakers or supportive closed-toe shoes are your best bet. Dix Park is hilly. While the cute shoes will make for good photos, you're going to hate not having the comfortable ones. Basic Toiletries and Hygiene Products

Pack hand sanitizer, flushable wipes, tissues, and mini deodorant. These small items go a long way in shared restroom spaces or after dancing for hours. Identification and Tickets

Bring a valid government-issued ID and make sure your festival wristband or e-ticket is easily accessible. Having a printed backup doesn’t hurt in case your phone dies or apps crash.