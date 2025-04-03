Keke Palmer & Kai Cenat Bringing Back ‘106 & Park’? Not So Fast

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
kai cenat in black suit , keke palmer in black dress and up-ddo
Photo by Frazer Harrison/ Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rumors can spread fast, which is why fact-checking is always important. The latest buzz? Some people believed that Keke Palmer and Kai Cenat were bringing back the iconic BET show, 106 & Park.

But let’s take a step back. This rumor started on April Fool’s Day—already a reason to be skeptical—and since then, there’s been no confirmation. In fact, some reports have already debunked it.

Fans on Reddit also weighed in on the rumor. One person shared, “Yeah, nah. 106 & Park wasn’t the same without AJ & Free. Which is why they kept changing hosts.” Another responded to the original post, saying, “I wish this was real but NOPE! They said they were joking.”

106 & Park first hit the airwaves in 2000, quickly becoming the ultimate after-school hangout for anyone into R&B and hip-hop. The show not only captured the transition between musical eras but also held down the fort for Black culture until it signed off in 2014, moving to an online-only format. Before the final curtain, AJ Calloway and Free stepped down after five years, leaving the stage to other hosts like Terrence J and Rocsi, as well as Bow Wow and Keisha Chanté, before the show eventually ended.

For me, some standout moments were watching what turned out to be singer Aaliyah’s final televised interview and Michelle Williams’s infamous stage stumble.

In 2022, AJ and Free reunited to celebrate 22 years of the show and teased a possible reboot. AJ took to Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the show that made him and Free household names. “22 years ago today a show was born out of a little studio on the corner of 106 and Park Ave in NYC,” he wrote alongside a throwback pic of the duo on set. “We had no idea that it would have the global impact that it did. We were green in the television industry just trying to figure it out but at the same time always being fans of the culture!”

At one point, AJ hinted at a potential comeback, sharing his love for Free and asking, “Free, I got mad love for you and I know our story isn’t over. You ready? I think the culture needs a little more love again!”

Free amped up the reboot talk by replying to her former co-host. “AJ, good morning and Happy ‘106’ anniversary day,” she posted. “Somehow you continue to be the coolest, most charismatic guy I know who knows everybody lol. Love you deep, and hell yeah we got more work to do. Let’s go!”

She wrapped up her message with a tantalizing “See you on set.”

I’d be thrilled to catch AJ and Free back together for just one more epic 106 & Park moment. Fans are already rallying with petitions to bring the whole show back completely.

