Dreamville Festival 2025 Weekend Set Times Announced
Performances for the 2025 Dreamville Festival begin just after 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday in Raleigh.
Dreamville Festival 2025 is upon us, and the full stage schedules and set times have been announced for Saturday and Sunday at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.
The "Fifth & Final" Dreamville Festival will open with a 15-minute 1:10 p.m. set on the main Shine Stage from Kai Ca$h and Niko Brim. The Rise Stage will see Omen from 1:30 p.m.-1:50 p.m.
The full Saturday schedule is as follows:
- 1:10-1:25 p.m.: Kai Ca$h & Niko Brim - Shine Stage
- 1:30-1:50 p.m.: Omen - Rise Stage
- 2-2:20 p.m.: Lute - Shine Stage
- 2:30-3 p.m.: AB-Soul - Rise Stage
- 3:15-3:45 p.m.: Young Nudy - Shine Stage
- 4-4:30 p.m.: BAS - Rise Stage
- 4:45-5:15 p.m.: Chief Keef - Shine Stage
- 5:30-6 p.m.: Ari Lennox - Rise Stage
- 6:15-6:45 p.m.: Keyshia Cole - Shine Stage
- 7-7:30 p.m.: Ludacris - Rise Stage
- 7:45-8:30 p.m.: PartyNextDoor - Shine Stage
- 8:40-9:25 p.m.: 21 Savage - Rise Stage
- 9:35 p.m.: Lil Wayne + Hot Boys & Big Tymers - Shine Stage
On Sunday, it's basically the same schedule, just with a little more space between sets.
- 1-1:15 p.m.: Akia - Shine Stage
- 1:20-1:35 p.m.: Trap Dickey - Rise Stage
- 1:45-2:05 p.m.: Cozz - Shine Stage
- 2:15-2:35 p.m.: Anycia - Rise Stage
- 2:45-3:15 p.m.: BigXThaPlug - Shine Stage
- 3:30-4 p.m.: EarthGang - Rise Stage
- 4:15-4:45 p.m.: Coco Jones - Shine Stage
- 5-5:30 p.m.: Wale - Rise Stage
- 5:45-6:15 p.m.: J.I.D. - Shine Stage
- 6:30-7 p.m.: GloRilla - Rise Stage
- 7:15-8 p.m.: Tems - Shine Stage
- 8:15-9 p.m.: Erykah Badu - Rise Stage
- 9:30 p.m.: J. Cole
