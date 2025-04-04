Kanye West Drops New Song ‘Bianca’ Seemingly Confirms Split with Bianca Censori

Kanye West, the artist whose personal life is often as headline-grabbing as his questionable song lyrics and titles, may have just dropped another bombshell—this time through his song “Bianca,” seemingly confirming the never-ending rumors about his and wife Bianca Censori’s relationship.

Kanye West Split with Bianca Censori?

In his X account, the troubled rapper posted a handwritten note of a track list to his latest album with a questionable name, WW3 and with equally controversial song titles.

It seems West's latest album will include songs about Bill Cosby and Adolf Hitler. The dictator’s name is prominent in two songs, “Heil Hitler” and “Hitler Ye And Jesus.” There’s also a song about Virgil Abloh, a frequent collaborator of West when he was still alive. Abloh died in 2021 because of cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare type of cancer. West has been dissing the deceased fashion designer but when asked why, West just replied, “I’m evil,” per Vibe.

The album also included two songs about his addiction, “Dirty Magazines” about his porn addiction and “Nitrous” about his alleged addiction to “Nitrous.” But what is piquing the interests of fans is his song “Bianca,” which seemingly confirms his split with wife, Bianca Censori.

Lyrics to “Bianca”

The lyrics to the song are very pointed and clear (and embarrassing for Bianca). The chorus goes: “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

Part of the first verse also hinted at West’s stalker-ish tendencies. “Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night, I'm not going to sleep I really don't know where she's at I'm tracking my bitch through an app / I’m tracking my bitch through the city.”

Kanye West also mentioned in the song how Censori tried to help him with regards to his mental health. “My baby, she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick, I just do not get it.”

The “Slow Jamz” rapper also included their sex life in the song. “She want me to say when I finish / I'm making her squirt when I'm in it,” and how Censori’s family want him “locked up” and to “go on retreat.”