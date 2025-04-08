Dreamville Festival’s Future Secured: What Officials Are Saying

Dreamers and future Dreamers, listen closely. The rumors (and social media misinformation) surrounding the potential end of Dreamville Festival have been addressed, and the news is positive. A recent press conference, held in front of the Dreamville Pop Up Shop just before the festival's final days, confirmed that this beloved annual event will return to Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park for at least four more years, although it will evolve into a new form.

This announcement brought relief to many fans who had feared this year's festival would be its last. Organizers from Dreamville, alongside Raleigh City officials, clarified that the festival's future is secure, solidifying its position as a significant cultural event for the city.

City of Raleigh's Commitment: A Long-Term Partnership

Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David addressed the crowd with enthusiasm, dispelling any lingering doubts. "And now I don't have to!" she remarked, referencing her initial reluctance to acknowledge this year might be the end. "We will continue on the same path that has been successful for us. Our attendees have expressed their preferences, and we intend to provide that experience for the next four years." Adams-David also confirmed the festival will remain focused on hip-hop, honoring the genre that has been central to its success.

She further emphasized J. Cole's continued involvement, stating, "We are utilizing the Dreamville label, and he will remain involved, regardless of whether he headlines. He is a local resident, deeply committed to this community and to this festival."

Dreamville Organizers: Building on Success

Sascha Stone Guttfreund, the festival promoter from ScoreMore Productions, echoed Adams-David's sentiments, expressing excitement for the future. "We will be here for years to come," he stated. "This is a multi-year agreement, and we are excited to collaborate with the City of Raleigh to continue building on this incredible event."

Dreamville co-founders Adam Roy and Ibrahim Hamad praised the collaborative spirit with the City of Raleigh. "Working with the City of Raleigh has been a pleasure," Roy said.

Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad emphasized the importance of maintaining the festival's community atmosphere. "We aim to preserve the feeling of community," he said. "We consider it a family reunion. People from all over the world and from all 50 states come to North Carolina, and we are glad to host them here."

City of Raleigh Parks Director Stephen Bentley highlighted the dedication of his staff. "It truly requires a collaborative effort," he said. "We are all working together to create something unique."

Economic Impact and Community Engagement

The festival's impact extends beyond music, bringing significant economic benefits to the community. Previous editions drew over 100,000 attendees, a trend expected to continue. This year, attendees enjoyed performances from headliners like Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Tems, Erykah Badu, and J. Cole, alongside numerous food and beverage vendors, muralists, artisans, and nonprofit organizations.

Looking Ahead: What Dreamers Can Expect

While specific details are still being finalized, organizers and city representatives hinted at several key areas of focus:

Improved Infrastructure: Addressing concerns related to entry, exits, and overall festival flow.

Enhanced Community Engagement: Strengthening partnerships with local businesses and organizations.

Sustainable Growth: Ensuring the festival's long-term viability while preserving its unique atmosphere.

Transparency and Communication: Keeping the Dreamville community informed and involved in the festival's evolution.

With the future secured for at least four more years, Dreamers can anticipate a new and exciting chapter for the festival. The commitment from Dreamville and the City of Raleigh ensures that the spirit of community, music, and celebration will continue to thrive at Dix Park.

Press Conference Video Begins at 6:55 mark: