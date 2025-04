Dreamville Festival 2025: A Look Back in Pictures

Dreamville Festival 2025 was one for the record books. With more than 100,000 people filling Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh for J. Cole's signature hip hop and R&B festival, the "Fifth & Final" version was filled with memorable moments.

Turns out, it's not actually the "final" Dreamville though. Officials announced the festival will be coming back in a slightly revised form going forward. Cole will still be involved, but won't have the pressure of having to do a headlining set every year.