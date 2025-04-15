Doja Cat Posts 16-Song Track List for ‘Vie’

Doja Cat just dropped a bombshell—and it’s funky, and absolutely unmissable. In a move that could only be described as signature Doja, the artist revealed the track list (again, but this time it’s updated with 16 songs) for her upcoming album, Vie, according to Billboard. If the 16 songs are anything like what we’ve come to expect from the Grammy Award-winning singer, then we can expect an album full of gritty, Hip-Hop music.

Doja Cat Follow Up Scarlet with Vie

On her X account, the “So High” singer posted the track list for her upcoming album with a caption, “dont ask me where crack is rn.”

Last year, Doja Cat posted a list of 13 songs which included “Break My Heart,” “Take Me Dancing,” “Anything,” “Ain’t News,” “Turn the Lights On,” “Slow Burn,” “Wood Holly” and “Appreciation.” However, based on her post on X, “Turn the Lights On” is the only song from the initial list that got included in the list she posted recently.

Fans commented on the post and asked where some of the songs went. One fan wrote, “okay, where is ‘Who Are You’” while another commented, “WHERE DID HALF THE SOMGS GO MAAM I NEED SLOW BURN.” Another asked a serious question and wrote, “why is ‘make it up’ the only song not in capital letters.”

Doja previewed the song “Jealous Type” during the weekend, and some fans are already loving its dance/pop sound and its lyrics: “Boy, let me know if this is careless/ I could be torn between two roads that I just can’t decide/ Which one is leading me to hell or paradise?/ Baby, I can’t hurt you, sure, but I’m the jealous type/ I’m the jealous type.”

However, not all of her fans are loving it, with some expressing their disappointment and writing, “Again with pop???” while another asked, “What about rap songs?”

Aside from “Jealous Type,” Doja also previewed “Acts of Service” and “Lipstain” back in March.

Her last album, Scarlet, released in 2023 reached no. 4 on the Billboard 200 and no. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. She also released a deluxe edition of the album and had collaborations with Lisa of BLACKPINK and Raye on “Born Again” and Jack Harlow on “Just Us.” If this is any indication, her album Vie might also feature other artists.