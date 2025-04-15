Mike Jones Still Has the Same Phone Number from ‘Still Tippin’

ContestsEvents
Rapper Mike Jones performs onstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California. Wearing black shirt, durag, shades, while holidng microphone
If you just shouted “281-330-8004!” — you already know the legend. Back in 2004, Houston rapper Mike Jones had everyone (and we mean everyone) reciting his number thanks to his hit song “Still Tippin.” And according to Mike himself, he’s still rocking the same digits today.

This past weekend, Mike Jones hopped on a flight to the Bay Area to perform with rapper LaRussell, and “Still Tippin” was on the setlist. During the show, the crowd chanted the famous number with LaRussell, and Mike jumped in with a freestyle that had fans hyped: “And I still got that number today/20 years in this b----, LaRussell, I don’t play!”

But does he really still have that number?

Well, about four years ago, Mike sat down with Say Cheese and told a different story. Around the 2:20 mark in the interview, he explained, “I want to say they took the number in 2008, all the way because between 2005 and 2006, it was in and out.” He added, “it was the fans that was hacking it and they was letting the fans hack in it.” Eventually, all the chaos caused the phone service (Nextel/Sprint) to shut the number down.

For those new to the anthem, Still Tippin dropped in November 2004 as the first single from Mike Jones’ debut album Who Is Mike Jones? It also features fellow Houston icons Paul Wall and Slim Thug. The song went platinum and is now considered a must-know track in hip-hop history.

