Chris Brown Adds Raleigh Show To Stadium World Tour with R&B Stars

Singer Chris Brown has expanded his Breezy Bowl XX Tour to include stadium shows in East Hartford, Birmingham, Raleigh, New Orleans, and Memphis. Popular artist Bryson Tiller is joining the lineup, while Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko will alternate as special guests.

The Raleigh show will be October 14 at Carter-Finley Stadium at NC State. You can register for artist presale until 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Register here at ChrisBrownWorld.com. Tiller and Aiko will be at the Raleigh show.

The tour begins June 8 at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena and makes its way to North America starting July 30 at Miami's loanDepot park. Following shows across two continents in packed venues, the tour concludes October 18 at Memphis's Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl.

"Thank you God for covering me in your love and thank you Team Breezy being my ride or dies! Thank you to my kids! Thank you to every producer, writer, management, RCA...and thank you to the Grammys," said Brown to Rated R&B.

Looking to grab tickets? Fan presales begin April 18 at 10 a.m. local time in each city. General public sales start April 22 through Live Nation. VIP packages are available offering early entry, exclusive merchandise, and access to a special pre-show lounge.

Brown's impact is clear in the numbers. His songs have racked up over 10 billion streams. He's sold more than 30 million albums worldwide since his 2005 debut.

No other active male singer has landed more songs on Billboard's Hot 100. His newest album "11:11 (Deluxe)" recently won Best R&B Album at the 2025 Grammys.