GloRilla Teases New Track Sampling Keyshia Cole’s ‘Love’

GloRilla gave a sneak peek of a new track where she samples one of Keyshia Cole’s biggest hits, fans had a lot to say. A video shows (Content Warning: NSFW)…

Kayla Morgan
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

GloRilla gave a sneak peek of a new track where she samples one of Keyshia Cole’s biggest hits, fans had a lot to say.

A video shows (Content Warning: NSFW) GloRilla sampling Keyshia Cole’s classic song “Love.” Big Glo starts by singing the original lyrics before shifting into her signature Memphis rap flow, riding the smooth “Love” sample underneath her bars.

So far, Keyshia Cole hasn’t commented on GloRilla’s version. But fans were quick to react after the teaser hit social media.

One fan praised her, writing, “my car speakers not ever gone recover if u keep droppin like this! 😭🔥🔥🔥.” Another added, “Im looking 👀 for the song already!!!! Lol hurry up.”

Not all the feedback was positive, though. One person shared, “I ❤️ Glo but I’m not sure. I wish she would’ve did a different flow to accommodate the R&B vibe💯.” Another wrote, “LEAVE HER SONG ALONEEEEE PLSSSSSS!!! Sample another one chi!”

Glo first gave fans a preview of her take on “Love” during her Coachella set. A video posted by @girlsnrap on X (formerly Twitter) shows GloRilla rapping while the crowd joined in on the chorus from Keyshia’s original track.

Besides the new music, GloRilla also grabbed attention by paying tribute to Beyoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance. She added her own twist to the famous “Diva” choreography, blending it with the beat from her song “TGIF.”

GloRillaMusic
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
