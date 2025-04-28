GloRilla Teases New Track Sampling Keyshia Cole’s ‘Love’
GloRilla gave a sneak peek of a new track where she samples one of Keyshia Cole’s biggest hits, fans had a lot to say. A video shows (Content Warning: NSFW)…
GloRilla gave a sneak peek of a new track where she samples one of Keyshia Cole’s biggest hits, fans had a lot to say.
A video shows (Content Warning: NSFW) GloRilla sampling Keyshia Cole’s classic song “Love.” Big Glo starts by singing the original lyrics before shifting into her signature Memphis rap flow, riding the smooth “Love” sample underneath her bars.
So far, Keyshia Cole hasn’t commented on GloRilla’s version. But fans were quick to react after the teaser hit social media.
One fan praised her, writing, “my car speakers not ever gone recover if u keep droppin like this! 😭🔥🔥🔥.” Another added, “Im looking 👀 for the song already!!!! Lol hurry up.”
Not all the feedback was positive, though. One person shared, “I ❤️ Glo but I’m not sure. I wish she would’ve did a different flow to accommodate the R&B vibe💯.” Another wrote, “LEAVE HER SONG ALONEEEEE PLSSSSSS!!! Sample another one chi!”
Glo first gave fans a preview of her take on “Love” during her Coachella set. A video posted by @girlsnrap on X (formerly Twitter) shows GloRilla rapping while the crowd joined in on the chorus from Keyshia’s original track.
Besides the new music, GloRilla also grabbed attention by paying tribute to Beyoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance. She added her own twist to the famous “Diva” choreography, blending it with the beat from her song “TGIF.”