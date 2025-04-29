Usher’s Paris Concert Film ‘Rendezvous’ Coming to BET+ After Worldwide Theater Release

Starting May 8, 2025, BET+ subscribers can watch "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris" at home. The film ran in 2,000 theaters worldwide last fall.

"I'm happy to be partnering with BET+ to bring the celebration of my 30-year career to you, the fans, to enjoy from the comfort of your homes," said Usher in a press release.

The film captures eight electric shows at La Seine Musicale during Paris Fashion Week 2023. Classic hits like "Yeah!", "My Boo" and "U Got It Bad" burst to life with state-of-the-art visuals and stunning effects.

BET+ executive Jason Harvey sees more than just music in the film. "It's a cultural moment that reflects the kind of bold, high-impact storytelling our audience expects from BET+," he said in the press release.

Behind the scenes, Director Anthony Mandler teamed up with Usher Raymond and Ron Laffitte, working through Arcovision, Kingdom Films, and Laffitte Group Productions. HarbourView Media Group joined as an associate producer.

Sony Music Vision leads distribution efforts for this mix of stage magic and intimate backstage moments. LMG Management LLC, Brand Usher LLC, and Harbour View Equity Partners backed the project financially.

The film builds on Usher's Vegas success, where his shows have brought in over $100 million with over 450,000 tickets sold.