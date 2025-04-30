Busta Rhymes Set to Headline Hip-Hop Show at South Facing Festival 2025

"Hip-hop great Busta Rhymes is going to headline London's South Facing Festival on Friday, Aug. 15, at Crystal Palace Bowl. He will be joined by special guests Redman, Big Daddy Kane, and Chali 2na for what will be a memorable evening of classic hip-hop,"from yeeeaahnetworknews on Instagram.

This will be Busta Rhymes' only festival performance in London this summer. Busta Rhymes is famous worldwide for his percussive and rapid-fire delivery and outrageous energy on stage, in addition to his extended career in hip-hop that started with the release of his first solo album, The Coming, in 1996. Since then, he has remained relevant even with ongoing releases such as his 2023 album BLOCKBUSTA and 2025 EP Dragon Season.... Equinox.

Joining Busta Rhymes will be Redman, the New Jersey MC famous for his funk style and feature with Method Man. Redman's albums contain gold and platinum records and several legendary albums, such as Whut? Thee Album to further establish his legacy as a hip-hop goat.

Also performing is Big Daddy Kane, a Grammy Award-winning rapper recognized as one of the most influential MCs in hip-hop. Rolling Stone magazine ranked his song "Ain't No Half-Steppin'" at No. 25 on its list of The 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All Time, praising him as "a master wordsmith of rap's late-golden age and a huge influence on a generation of MCs."

Chali 2na is a vocalist with a recognizable baritone voice. He has teamed with Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli, but his lyrical style is his signature. His performances are powerful and sometimes even hypnotic, which has endeared him to many fans in the hip-hop community.

There will also be DJ sets across the festival presented by Supa Dupa Fly, HHBITD, Don't Flop, and Hip Hop Chip Shop DJs, heightening the musical experience. These acts promise to keep the energy high throughout the event.

The South Facing Festival is an open-air event in the historic Crystal Palace Bowl. It offers a variety of food and drink options and is easily accessible via various transport routes, making it convenient for attendees from across London and the South East.