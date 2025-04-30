ContestsEvents
Mary J. Blige Hit with $5M Lawsuit from Former Stylist Misa Hylton

Kayla Morgan
Mary J. Blige at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Music industry tensions are making headlines as Mary J. Blige faces a $5 million lawsuit in New York, according to a report from All Hip Hop. The suit, filed by stylist Misa Hylton and rapper Vado, claims the singer deliberately sabotaged their professional relationship and stalled Vado’s music career.

Hylton—who’s credited with creating Blige’s signature style since the early ’90s—and her agency M.I.S.A Management say Blige withheld Vado’s completed album in an effort to pressure him into cutting ties with Hylton and her team.

According to the outlet's report, the lawsuit accuses Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, of interfering with a signed agreement between Vado and M.I.S.A, which gave the agency the right to 20% of the rapper’s earnings.

According to court documents obtained by All Hip Hop, Blige allegedly used her influence to distance Vado from Hylton, even arranging private yacht gatherings, hotel meetings, and exclusive events—without inviting M.I.S.A representatives—to convince him to walk away from the deal.

The plaintiffs also claim that Blige’s head of security—who the lawsuit identifies as her boyfriend—wanted to sign Vado himself. He allegedly encouraged the rapper to sign a new contract without legal help and warned him he would “lose out on opportunities” if he stayed with M.I.S.A.

The legal battle centers on two contracts: a July 25, 2023 management agreement between Vado and M.I.S.A, and an October 1, 2023 recording deal with Beautiful Life Productions. Although Vado and Blige released the single “Still Believe in Love” in 2023 and Vado completed an album by July 2024, the lawsuit alleges Blige blocked its release and canceled touring plans to force a break from Hylton’s agency.

In private messages, Blige allegedly told Vado she wouldn’t release the album or allow him to tour “as long as he stayed with M.I.S.A.”

Hylton and Vado claim these actions left the rapper in “economic servitude,” unable to make money or repay advances linked to his recording contract. They are seeking $5 million in damages for breach of contract, emotional distress, and interference with business relationships. The lawsuit also asks the court to stop Blige and her company from further disrupting their work.

The case is still unfolding, and no official responses from Blige or her representatives have been reported at this time.

