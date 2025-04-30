Rapper Key Glock Drops “The Grinch” Music Video, New Album Landing May 2

Key Glock's latest video, "The Grinch," hit big on April 27, pulling a million streams during its first week out and receiving positive reviews from many music outlets. The wild clip on YouTube shows this rapper tearing through woods with cops on his tail before taking off in a chopper like Rambo or John Wick.

The song appears on his next album, Glockaveli, on May 2. Working with JakeTheShooter, they crafted a high-octane visual that matches "The Grinch's" intense beat. The Glockaveli Tour starts on May 21 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, and it wraps up in Vegas on June 30. A notable performance at the Governors Ball in Queens happens on June 8.

"On his latest single, "The Grinch," Key Glock demonstrates just how emotionally cold he can be. Just with the beloved fictional character, Glock embraces the perceived power that comes along with a show of brute force," said critics at UPROXX.

HotNewHipHop praised the song's instrumentation and its effective incorporation of trumpets and strings. VIBE called it introspective and stylish, showcasing Glock's evolution while maintaining his Memphis roots.

Key Glock's track "No Sweat" crushed it with 10 million global streams. His music has significant crossover appeal, and it's been featured in the Fast & The Furious movies and Madden NFL games.

This artist also has eight billion total streams, eight multi-platinum or platinum singles, seven gold singles, and three gold albums. He's pushed three albums into the Billboard 200 Top 15 as well.