Megan Thee Stallion Vows Change After “Whenever” Falls Short

Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2018. Her 2024 single, "Hiss," reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and she earned Grammys for "Savage Remix" and "WAP" with Cardi B.

However, while commenting on her latest track, "Whenever," in a candid video on Instagram live, Stallion spoke about the disappointing performance of the song, saying, "I feel like something gotta change. Something gotta change from the hotties and me."

This marks her first solo drop since last year's album. Zac Dov Wiesel directed the wild music video. It shows her crashing through walls in a sports car and striking bold poses while submerged in an aquarium. Social media teasers promoted the single and attempted to capitalize on her successful Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Critics pointed to repetitive sounds, and supporters blamed weak promotion. Some people praised Megan's honesty as well.

Stallion has overcome many challenges. In July 2020, Tory Lanez shot her. After a high-profile legal battle, he was convicted in December 2022. Technical issues struck her Coachella set when the sound cut out during "Mamushi." Still, she brought out surprise guests Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét to wild cheers.