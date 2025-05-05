ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rooted and Radiant Newsletter Sign Up

By Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson   Hey, my luv, it’s Babydoll from Foxy 99 — and I’m inviting you to tap into a deeper journey with me. It’s going to be real,…

Babydoll on Foxy99

By Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson  

Hey, my luv, it’s Babydoll from Foxy 99 — and I’m inviting you to tap into a deeper journey with me. It's going to be real, special, and straight from my heart to your inbox.  

Rooted and Radiant is your newsletter for a go-to space for real inspiration, motivation, and moves you can actually make toward your personal growth.  No fluff, no gimmicks — just real talk, real tools, and real love for the journey you’re on.  

When you subscribe, you’ll get:  
✨ Uplifting messages to keep you grounded and growing  
✨ Motivation that meets you where you are — and pushes you forward  
✨ Action steps you can actually use to level up your life  
✨ A mix of heart, hustle, humor, and a little edge — because that's just how we do it.  

Being Rooted is about standing strong in who you are.  Being Radiant is about letting your light be seen without apology. And trust me — you’re meant for both.  

Whether you're building your dream, reclaiming your peace, or just figuring it out one messy miracle at a time, I’m right here with you — so If you're ready to show up for yourself, shine differently, and move with purpose, Rooted and Radiant is for you.  

Let's grow and glow together – sign up below to subscribe to Rooted and Radiant. See you soon!  

By entering your email here, you agree to receive emails from Rooted and Radiant.



The Doll House
Babydoll on Foxy99Writer
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson is bringing you inside The Dollhouse, middays from 10a to 3p on Foxy 99. She was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, and grew up listening to legendary heritage Hip Hop Foxy 99 personalities, all while secretly dreaming of one day becoming one of them. Babydoll is known to be an “around the way girl” amongst Foxy listeners, connecting with them and writing about music, pop culture, and holistic wellness. She is a graduate of Carolina School of Broadcasting, in Charlotte North Carolina. Babydoll colloquially delivers compelling content and information. She connects with listeners not only over the airwaves, but also through social media platforms; as well as in their communities where it counts most.
Related Stories
stacks of racks
ContestsStacks Of Racks: Enter Your Keywords Here!Brandon Plotnick
lil baby
MusicLil Baby in Raleigh: Win Tickets HereBrandon Plotnick
2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
BabydollIssa Rae’s “One of Them Days” is the Girl Power “Friday After Next” We’ve Been Waiting ForBabydoll on Foxy99
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect