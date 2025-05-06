Diana Ross Shines at 2025 Met Gala with Stunning Look and Family Tribute
Diana Ross made an unforgettable entrance at the 2025 Met Gala, turning heads and commanding attention with a stunning look that needed a whole team to help her up the iconic Met steps — and included a heartfelt tribute to her family.
Appearing at the event for the first time since 2003, Ross arrived on Monday (May 5) in a sparkling slip gown covered in white crystals. The legendary singer impressed so much that correspondent La La Anthony said she "shut the whole carpet down," as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
But the most striking part of her outfit was the extraordinary cape. Trimmed with feathers and matched with a dramatic feathered hat, the cape drew gasps as a team carefully carried it behind her. Embroidered into the cape’s long train were the names of all her children and grandchildren — a beautiful personal detail that made the look even more meaningful.
"It's a very special moment," Ross said.
What made her appearance even more impressive is that it was a bit last-minute — she’s currently on tour. But her son Evan Ross, who accompanied her on the carpet, convinced her to attend. "She's the best thing," he said, adding proudly that his mother “is the Met Ball.”
The 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was inspired by the Costume Institute’s spring exhibit, which draws from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The dress code, “Tailored For You,” encouraged guests to explore and reinterpret traditional menswear.
Alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, this year’s co-chairs included rapper A$AP Rocky, actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and producer Pharrell Williams, with NBA star LeBron James joining as an honorary co-chair.