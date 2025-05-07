DJ Akademiks Ranks Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Over Kendrick Lamar’s Hits in Los Angeles Rap Feud

DJ Akademiks ignited debate in Los Angeles by ranking Drake's “Family Matters” as the best diss track in his feud with Kendrick Lamar. On May 3, he posted on X, calling the song's second verse “the hardest s—t in the battle,” as reported by Billboard. Lamar's “Euphoria” ranked second, while “Not Like Us,” despite five Grammy wins, including Record and Song of the Year, placed third.

Akademiks judged eight tracks on lyrical quality, not commercial success. His list, detailed by Complex, included “Push Ups,” “6:16 in LA,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” “The Heart Part 6,” “Buried Alive Part 2,” and “Meet the Grahams,” which he labeled the “worst song by a mile.” “Meet the Grahams” targeted Drake's family, alleging a secret daughter, but ranked below “The Heart Part 6,” sparking fan backlash.

Los Angeles fans flooded social media, some arguing “Not Like Us” deserved first for its historic Grammy sweep, others questioning Akademiks' Drake ties. A viral video showed him watching Lamar perform “Euphoria,” initially detached but later rapping along.

Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel supported Akademiks, saying, “Drake is more in tune with Jamaica… a better artist.”