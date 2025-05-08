Kevin Gates to Kick Off 36-City U.S. Tour Oct 1

Kevin Gates is bringing his music to fans across America this fall. The 36-date tour starts in Boston on October 1 with DJ Chose. After two months on the road, the final stop is Riverside, California, on November 23.

The Amilio Tour announcement follows the release of his spring mixtape I'm Him 2 and his chart-climbing single "Hard For Pt. 2 (Many Times)," which just went platinum.

Gates posted the tour dates on Instagram with the option, "THE AMILIO TOUR‼ Can't wait to see you all. RSVP now… Link in bio."

Kevin Gates first shook up music in the mid-2000s. His work went viral when Stranger Than Fiction hit the Billboard Top 40 in 2013. Three years later, his debut album Islah rose to No. 2 and earned platinum status.

As the founder and CEO of Bread Winners' Association, Gates keeps stacking wins. He has achieved multiple platinum certifications, including hits like "2 Phones" and "I Don't Get Tired," as well as numerous BET Hip Hop Award nominations.