ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kevin Gates to Kick Off 36-City U.S. Tour Oct 1

Kevin Gates is bringing his music to fans across America this fall. The 36-date tour starts in Boston on October 1 with DJ Chose. After two months on the road,…

Queen Quadri
Kevin Gates attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Bennett Raglin/Stringer via Getty Images

Kevin Gates is bringing his music to fans across America this fall. The 36-date tour starts in Boston on October 1 with DJ Chose. After two months on the road, the final stop is Riverside, California, on November 23.

The Amilio Tour announcement follows the release of his spring mixtape I'm Him 2 and his chart-climbing single "Hard For Pt. 2 (Many Times)," which just went platinum. 

Gates posted the tour dates on Instagram with the option, "THE AMILIO TOUR‼ Can't wait to see you all. RSVP now… Link in bio."

Kevin Gates first shook up music in the mid-2000s. His work went viral when Stranger Than Fiction hit the Billboard Top 40 in 2013. Three years later, his debut album Islah rose to No. 2 and earned platinum status.

As the founder and CEO of Bread Winners' Association, Gates keeps stacking wins. He has achieved multiple platinum certifications, including hits like  "2 Phones" and "I Don't Get Tired," as well as numerous BET Hip Hop Award nominations.

Want to catch his show? You can buy your seats through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or straight from breadwinneralumni.com.

DJ ChoseKevin Gates
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Sean Paul, Wiz Khalifa Announce 2025 Good Vibes Only Tour
MusicSean Paul, Wiz Khalifa Announce 2025 Good Vibes Only TourPatricia Otunga
Drake’s New Album in Progress According to Rapper Smiley
MusicDrake’s New Album in Progress According to Rapper SmileyPatricia Otunga
Austin City Limits Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup with Seven Huge Headliners
MusicAustin City Limits Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup with Seven Huge HeadlinersJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect