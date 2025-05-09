Ludacris Completes Lineup for Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom Event

Ludacris performs onstage at Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Get out the way! Ludacris has been announced as the third and final act for the Fort Bragg Independence Day celebration event being held on June 28.

The hip hop legend will headline the Red, White & Boom event, alongside country stars Parmalee, and rock band Neon Trees, on the Main Post Parade Field.

"You ready for what’s coming? ‘Cause when Luda hits the stage—it’s about to go down," MWR said in a Facebook post.

Ludacris has been a superstar since his debut single "What's Your Fantasy" became a Top 40 hit in 1999. He's since gone on to win three Grammy Awards, and has also been a star on the big screen as an actor.

He's had 25 singles in the Top 40, and four albums finished on top of the Billboard chart. His first number 1 hit came in 2003 with "Stand Up", and he had three more chart-toppers with "Money Maker," "Runaway Love," and "How Low."