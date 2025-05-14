This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 14

May 14 is an iconic date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. One prominent industry figure commemorating their birthday on this day is American R&B singer-songwriter Raphael Saadiq, who was born in 1966. He gained prominence in the 1980s and 1990s as a member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!. He's also had a stellar solo career, collaborating with top artists such as Whitney Houston, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, TLC, Babyface, John Legend, Anthony Hamilton, The Roots, Stevie Wonder, Angie Stone, and Ginuwine.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 14 is associated with several landmark hip-hop and R&B albums:

1991: American rapper Ice-T dropped his fourth album, O.G. Original Gangster, with Sire Records. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Ice-T dropped his fourth album, O.G. Original Gangster, with Sire Records. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2002: American rapper Cam'ron released his third album, Come Home with Me. It was his most commercially successful release to date, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Cam'ron released his third album, Come Home with Me. It was his most commercially successful release to date, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2013: American rapper Eve released her fourth album, Lip Lock. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 46 and reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Eve released her fourth album, Lip Lock. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 46 and reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2021: American rapper J. Cole dropped his sixth album, The Off-Season. It topped the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's sixth U.S. No. 1 album. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards but lost to Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost.

Cultural Milestones

May 14 has been the backdrop to many culture-defining moments:

1984: President Ronald Reagan presented superstar Michael Jackson with the Presidential Humanitarian Award in a ceremony at the White House. The music icon was bestowed with the honor after he allowed his song "Beat It" to be used in a campaign against drunk driving.

President Ronald Reagan presented superstar Michael Jackson with the Presidential Humanitarian Award in a ceremony at the White House. The music icon was bestowed with the honor after he allowed his song "Beat It" to be used in a campaign against drunk driving. 2021: Trinidadian rap superstar Nicki Minaj released the reissue of her third mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-debuting mixtape by a female rapper in history.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 14 has been marked by controversial moments and tragic events in hip-hop and R&B:

2004: A Springfield District Court judge ordered that rapper 50 Cent take anger management classes and keep off drugs to avoid jail time for alleged assault. The rapper, then 28, was charged with assault and battery after he allegedly trampled two women and punched another at a concert.

A Springfield District Court judge ordered that rapper 50 Cent take anger management classes and keep off drugs to avoid jail time for alleged assault. The rapper, then 28, was charged with assault and battery after he allegedly trampled two women and punched another at a concert. 2024: Jamaican-born British R&B and Soul singer Jimmy James died at 83. He was best known as the frontman of the vocal group the Vagabonds, with whom he scored hits such as "I'll Go Where the Music Takes Me" and "Now Is the Time."