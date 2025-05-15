ContestsEvents
Elizabethtown Getting Ready for Third Juneteenth Celebration Next Month

Plans are set for Elizabethtown's third annual Juneteenth event. The event will take place from June 18-22. "We are excited to continue this tradition and bring the community together to…

Rebecca Allen
Juneteenth
Plans are set for Elizabethtown's third annual Juneteenth event. The event will take place from June 18-22.

“We are excited to continue this tradition and bring the community together to honor this important milestone in our nation's history,” said Commissioner Arthur Bullock to WECT. “It's an event to celebrate freedom and unity while also reflecting on the progress still to be made.

Events will take place at multiple sites across town, building on the success of past celebrations. Organizers expect a record turnout for this year's festivities.

Visitors can watch live shows, grab tasty food, and learn about Juneteenth's significance through interactive displays. A marketplace will showcase local talent, with craftspeople and artists offering unique items for sale.

Juneteenth
Rebecca Allen
