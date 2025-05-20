Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Celebrates Career Milestone

Doechii's "Anxiety" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart this week. The win marks her first time leading mainstream radio rankings.

The track shot up to No. 9 on the Hot 100, setting a new peak for the artist. Strong radio support pushed the song to No. 2 on the all-format Radio Songs list.

She was honored with the 2025 Woman of the Year award at Billboard's Women in Music celebration. In her acceptance speech, she said, "I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award. And here I am... Always go full out, always go hard and always be fab."

Radio spins jumped 11% in the May 9-15 tracking week. Major stations in San Francisco and Chicago, plus streaming radio, added the song to their top playlists.

Built on a sample from Gotye's 2012 smash "Somebody That I Used to Know," the track draws from a song that topped the charts and became that year's biggest hit.