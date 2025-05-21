Kanye West’s Unreleased ‘WW3’ Album Pops Up Online After Discord Leak

An unfinished Kanye West project titled "WW3" surfaced on Discord late Sunday. The tracks spread fast through social media, marking the first major leak since Life of Pablo hit the web in 2016.

The tracks include titles like "Diddy Free," "Dirty Magazines," and "Free My Kids." Each song points to West's public conflicts and family matters.

Those who put out the music stated they'll send profits to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Online reactions split between praise and criticism for this choice.

West, now known as Ye, started making music again in late 2024. Before this leak, he shared snippets during web streams. The artist plans three releases for 2025: Cuck, WW3, and Bully.

Up-and-coming artist Dave Blunts stirred up talk when he said he wrote the whole Cuck album. West confirmed this in an X reply.

The web buzzes with split views on the leak's impact. While some praise the music's quality, others question if leaks still matter these days. Past patterns show true fans often buy official versions despite hearing leaks first.