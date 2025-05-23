Cardi B to Receive ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award in Los Angeles This June

At a private Los Angeles event on June 8, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) will present Cardi B with their Voice of the Culture Award.

"Being recognized for the impact my songs have had on the culture means everything to me," said Cardi B in a statement noted in U.S News Report. "I've always wanted my platform and my music to stay true to who I am and inspire others to do the same, so this honor is especially meaningful."

This isn't the rapper's first time making history. In 2020, she set a record as the first woman to win ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year Award for two consecutive years. Since then, her trophy bag now holds 23 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards and eight ASCAP Pop Music honors.

"Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others," said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP.

ASCAP gives this award to members who make significant contributions to music and culture. R&B star Usher received the honor last year.

Cardi B's debut 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, won the GRAMMY for Best Rap Album in 2019. It is still the most-streamed album by a female rapper on Spotify, and every single track in the project has gone at least platinum.

"Bodak Yellow" even hit diamond status, and Cardi is still dropping hits. In 2024, she released solo works "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)," while she collaborated with other artists like Rob49 on "On Dat Money" and GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion on "Wanna Be (Remix)."

Cardi B's accomplishments go beyond the charts. She holds six Guinness World Records and is the most certified female rapper on RIAA's "Top Artists (Digital Singles)" list.