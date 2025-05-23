This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 23
May 23 has witnessed many culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B, making it a significant day in the genres’ history. The American R&B and neo-soul singer Maxwell, an important industry figure, was born on this day in 1973. He launched his third album, Now, in 2001, and it became his first Billboard 200 chart-topper. Following its release, he took an eight-year hiatus before returning with his fourth album, BLACKsummers'night, in 2009, his second No. 1 entry on the U.S. Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day marked the arrival of several groundbreaking albums and chart-topping singles:
- 1995: American hip-hop group the Beastie Boys released the extended play Root Down on Capitol Records. It peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 23 on the U.K. Albums chart.
- 1995: American rap duo Luniz dropped "I Got 5 on It," the lead single from their debut album, Operation Stackola. The song, featuring R&B singer Michael Marshall, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2000: American rapper Eminem released his third album, The Marshall Mathers LP. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also reached No. 1 on charts in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.
- 2018: American rapper Juice WRLD dropped his debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 before peaking at No. 4 and reached No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
Cultural Milestones
Several iconic artists in hip-hop and R&B have achieved important cultural and career milestones on this day:
- 1992: American hip-hop duo Kris Kross's debut album Totally Krossed Out hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned several international hits, including "Jump" and "Warm It Up."
- 2021: Canadian rapper Drake accepted Billboard's Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The influential rapper has had 14 No. 1 albums since his debut "Thank Me Later" (2010) premiered at the top of the Billboard 200. He has also had 13 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This industry has witnessed several controversial events and low points on this date:
- 2008: British-born American rapper and producer Slick Rick received an unconditional pardon from New York Governor David Paterson for an attempted murder charge. The hip-hop pioneer behind the 80s hit, "La-Di-Da-Di," had served five years in prison for the shooting of his cousin and another person, both of whom survived.
- 2024: American rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother were arrested and charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud, identity theft, grand theft, and other related offenses. At the time of the arrest, the "Beautiful Girls" hitmaker was serving a two-year probation for trafficking stolen property.
Hip-hop and R&B fans will remember May 23 for the release of groundbreaking albums whose influence continues to permeate the industry. This day has also witnessed some controversial events, including the arrest of a late 2000s hitmaker and the state pardon of a convicted 80s hip-hop pioneer.