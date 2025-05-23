This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 23

May 23 has witnessed many culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B, making it a significant day in the genres’ history. The American R&B and neo-soul singer Maxwell, an important industry figure, was born on this day in 1973. He launched his third album, Now, in 2001, and it became his first Billboard 200 chart-topper. Following its release, he took an eight-year hiatus before returning with his fourth album, BLACKsummers'night, in 2009, his second No. 1 entry on the U.S. Albums chart.