This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 1

June 1 has witnessed headline-making events in hip-hop and R&B. Ja Rule stole the limelight with his debut album, while one of Eminem's song titles was added to the Oxford English Dictionary. Check out these other notable moments that made June 1 memorable in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

New and seasoned musicians released chart-topping albums and achieved various milestones on June 1:

1972: Aretha Franklin released her live album Amazing Grace. It peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Aretha Franklin released her live album Amazing Grace. It peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1992: Controversial gangsta rapper Seagram released his debut album, The Dark Roads, featuring the hit single "The Vill."

Controversial gangsta rapper Seagram released his debut album, The Dark Roads, featuring the hit single "The Vill." 1999: Rapper Ja Rule dropped his debut studio album, Venni Vetti Vecci, through Def Jam recordings and Murder Inc. Records. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Rapper Ja Rule dropped his debut studio album, Venni Vetti Vecci, through Def Jam recordings and Murder Inc. Records. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1999: British singer Dido released her debut album No Angel in the U.S.

British singer Dido released her debut album No Angel in the U.S. 2004: Masta Killa released his debut studio album No Said Date. The album peaked at No. 31 on the U.S. Billboard US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Masta Killa released his debut studio album No Said Date. The album peaked at No. 31 on the U.S. Billboard US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2017: The word "stan" from Eminem's song of the same title was added to the Oxford English Dictionary. The official definition of the term is "an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Top Hip-Hop and R&B artists delivered show-stopping performances on this date:

1990: Mariah Carey performed her debut hit single "Visions of Love" on The Arsenio Hall Show, marking her first live TV performance. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the following day. It reached the top spot nine weeks later and remained atop the chart for four consecutive weeks .

Mariah Carey performed her debut hit single "Visions of Love" on The Arsenio Hall Show, marking her first live TV performance. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the following day. It reached the top spot nine weeks later and remained atop the chart for four consecutive weeks . 2019: New Kids On The Block delivered a thrilling performance during their Mixtape Tour at the Tacoma Dome in Washington. The concert featured celebrated hip-hop and R&B artists such as Naughty by Nature and Salt-N-Pepa.

Industry Changes and Challenges

June 1 was a consequential day in hip-hop and R&B history with tragic incidents and controversial events:

1991 : David Ruffin, who sang on "My Girl" by The Temptations, died aged 50 from a cocaine overdose.

David Ruffin, who sang on "My Girl" by The Temptations, died aged 50 from a cocaine overdose. 2001 : Shyne, born Jamal Barrow, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 1999 nightclub shooting.

Shyne, born Jamal Barrow, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 1999 nightclub shooting. 2007: Hi-Five's lead singer Tony Thompson died aged 31 years after accidentally inhaling freon gas.