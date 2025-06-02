BET Awards Picks Four Entertainment Legends for Top Honor

At the 2025 BET Awards, music giants Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg will each be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award. The show airs June 9 from Los Angeles and celebrates 25 years of Black excellence with Kevin Hart as the host.

"We're setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture. With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, 'BET Awards' 2025 will be a can't-miss celebration of everything the culture represents," said Connie Orlando, BET's EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

The night does promise big acts, so he's not wrong. Carey, Franklin, Snoop, and Foxx will take the stage to receive their awards alongside other stars at the Peacock Theater starting at 8 PM ET/PT.

There's a major buzz around the awards, too, as Kendrick Lamar leads with ten nominations. Six nods each went to Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla. Metro Boomin scored five chances at wins. SZA and The Weeknd each earned four shots at taking home trophies.

The set lineup includes performances by Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas. Plus, a special 106 & Park tribute will bring back faces you grew up watching, including AJ Calloway, Free Marie Wright, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, and Terrence J to mark the show's 25th anniversary.

The BET Ultimate Icon Award winners this year have serious credentials. Carey's voice has moved 200 million albums and hit the No. 1 spot nineteen times on the Billboard Hot 100. Franklin's gospel mastery earned him twenty Grammys - more than any other gospel act. Snoop's twenty-one albums have sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

The past winners of the award were also exceptional stars. Janet Jackson claimed it in 2015, followed by Deborah L. Lee in 2018 and Tyler Perry in 2019. This recognition is all about honoring influence and success in music, screen work, advocacy for change, and giving back to the community.