DMX Estate Drops New Single With Joyner Lucas, Plans Summer Album

There's exciting news for DMX fans. On May 30, a new posthumous track by the artist titled "Bring Out The Worst" was released on streaming platforms. The release features Joyner Lucas, signaling the start of a bigger project.

The song is part of an upcoming full album of never-heard collaborations titled DMX Features, set to drop this summer. The timing also links back to a big moment, 27 years since DMX burst onto the scene. His debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, was released in May 1998 and went on to sell four times platinum.

"The full project is slated for release later this summer and will celebrate the life, legacy, and influence of one of rap's most enduring voices," said rapper Vado in a press statement noted in Billboard.

The new track showcases DMX's energy with lines like, "I've been doing this for too long, plus dog is too strong/Let you catch, fight me off the map with a new song."

DMX's upcoming album promises collaborations with several top stars. According to Rolling Stone, Wiz Khalifa and Kevin Gates are set to feature on it, with more big names yet to be announced. This marks the third posthumous release since DMX left us in April 2021.

His previous albums did well, too. Exodus broke into Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2021 and featured collabs with Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne. Let Us Pray: Chapter X followed in 2024 and was applauded for its spiritual depth and insightful collaborations.

The new single, "Bring Out The Worst," opens with the classic growl from DMX's 2012 track, "Where My Dogs At," with fresh beats and verses from Joyner Lucas. DNA Music Group and Hitmaker Distro pushed it out worldwide.