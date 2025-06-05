E-40 Lights Up NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Celebrating 30 Years in Hip-Hop

Bay Area rap icon E-40 blasted through a dynamic 11-song set at NPR's Tiny Desk on June 2. His show marked 30 years since the release of his 1995 album, In a Major Way. The performance also kicked off NPR's Black Music Month series.

Reflecting on his longevity in the rap game, E-40 quipped, "I've been doing this since Kermit the Frog was a pollywog," as reported by NPR. With an eight-piece band backing him up, the MC ripped through tracks spanning his career.

He opened with "Da Bumble," the major hit from his 1995 release. That album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 charts and went platinum. Fans got what they wanted, with bangers like "Tell Me When to Go," "U and Dat," and "Choices (Yup)" keeping the energy high all night.

The music came alive thanks to Kev Choice on keys and Bosko Kante's vocals. Martin Luther made the guitar sing, Howard Wiley brought the sax heat, Marcus Phillips laid down bass lines, and Dame Drummer was on drums. E-40 showcased his enduring influence on hip-hop.

"That transition from Sprinkle Me to Captain Save A Hoe was a special one," E-40 wrote on Instagram. His set proved why he remains a force in West Coast rap, with young fans discovering his music through social platforms.

NPR's Bobby Carter put it straight: "This year feels like the perfect time to stop and revere some of the greatest albums in Black Music. These artists might not be the first you hear in the Pop culture conversation, but they are crown jewels in Black culture."

From his early days promoting the hyphy sound to his current TikTok success, E-40 has demonstrated why he has thrived for so long. The fresh take on his classic tracks, combined with his signature style, reveals why his music continues to resonate after 30 years.