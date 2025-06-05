Hope Mills Celebrating Juneteenth with Two-Day Event at Dirtbag Ales

A two-day Juneteenth Jubilee is coming to Dirtbag Ales in Hope Mills. Set for June 13-14, 2025, this free event mixes art, music, local vendors for a weekend of culture and community.

The fun starts as the sun sets on Friday. From 7 to 10 p.m., visitors can wander through a Night Market and Art Crawl. Dr. Sonny Kelly steps up as host, while RadioBoxx provides live music. At 8 p.m., Black designers and models showcase their work on the runway for the Juneteenth Fashion Show.

Saturday is packed full of activities stretching from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with Tameka Bright as the host. An open market will run all day featuring local vendors and tasty food trucks. Live music will be provided by The Phoebes, Motrax and RadioBoxx.

This event invites those to come together to learn and share their gifts with community. The Canvas & Culture session offers a chance to brush up on painting skills alongside lessons in history. Live dance and poetry readings will give those a chance to showcase their skills and connect with the community.

Got something to sell or share? Spots are still open. Vendors, artists, and food trucks can join by calling (910) 759-4133.