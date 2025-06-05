Road Trippin With Babydoll: Eliza’s Vegan Cafe an I-95 Hidden Gem!

Alright, my luvs! You know how much I adore finding those hidden gems, especially when they're serving up something delicious that aligns with my vibe. Well, this past weekend, destiny called on I-95, and honey, did we answer!

Babydoll Discovers a Vegan Gem: Eliza's Vegan Cafe!

So, there I was, cruisin' down I-95 with my man, minding our own business, when out of nowhere, he spots this little billboard. Exit 164, Florence, South Carolina – and it said: Eliza's Vegan Cafe. Now, if you know me, you know my heart does a happy little dance for good vegan food. My man, being the thoughtful king he is, knew we had to stop. And let me tell you, my luvs, we were far from disappointed. Ten out of ten, definitely recommend! Get ready to expand your mind and your palate, because this place is a whole mood!

Your Vegan Q&A with Eliza's Owner!

Now, I know some of you might be new to the plant-based party, or you might have questions about what being vegan even means. So, I grabbed some answers straight from the heart of Eliza's Vegan Cafe to clear things up!

What exactly is a vegan?

Simply put, a vegan is someone who doesn't consume any animal products or by-products – that includes dairy, honey, and everything in between. But honey, there are all sorts of levels to this! You've got your "Sebian Vegans" who are all about that alkaline, non-hybrid food life. Then there are "Raw Vegans" who keep it plant-based and uncooked, steering clear of processed stuff. It's a whole spectrum, and it's beautiful!

Why become vegan?

This is truly a personal journey, and everyone's path is different. For some, it's a deep passion for animal rights – defending every creature's right to live their best life. Others believe our bodies just aren't built for animal consumption. Some folks discover it helps with health issues they've been battling, or even helps shed those unwanted pounds. No matter your reason, it's your choice, and that's what truly matters!

Who was Eliza?

The heart behind the name! Eliza's Vegan Cafe pays beautiful homage to the owner's maternal grandmother, Ms. Eliza Jenkins (1916-2001). Grandma Eliza was a true force – a multi-business entrepreneur and an OUTSTANDING cook! The cafe is a "veganized" version of her popular entrees and sandwiches. And even though Grandma Eliza wasn't vegan herself, she was a huge advocate for healthy eating and exercise. Talk about a legacy!

How long has this vegan lifestyle been going on for the owner?

The owner started dipping her toes into eliminating animal products back in 1992! But she went full vegan on January 1, 2001. That's over twenty-one years strong, my luvs, and way before it was as "en vogue" as it is today! That's commitment!

How does Eliza's Vegan Cafe stand out?

This is where it gets good, Foxy Fam!

They use organic fruits and vegetables whenever possible, and they buy locally when they can.

whenever possible, and they when they can. The menu is designed for EVERYONE and every price range. So no excuses, boo!

and every price range. So no excuses, boo! If something is fried, it's done using 100% organic grapeseed oil , just like Dr. Sebi taught!

, just like Dr. Sebi taught! They even offer gluten-free items and a separate 100% Alkaline Menu!

and a separate And here's the kicker: their facility does NOT handle meat or meat by-products . That means ZERO threat of cross-contamination, which is huge for serious vegans. They understand that even fast-food chains offering a vegan option might cook it next to meat, meaning you're getting meat enzymes in your food. Eliza's avoids all that!

. That means ZERO threat of cross-contamination, which is huge for serious vegans. They understand that even fast-food chains offering a vegan option might cook it next to meat, meaning you're getting meat enzymes in your food. Eliza's avoids all that! They put a high emphasis on newcomers to the vegan lifestyle, offering comfort foods that new vegans might still crave. Their goal is to appeal to all plant-based foodies and to evolve the menu over time.

to the vegan lifestyle, offering comfort foods that new vegans might still crave. Their goal is to appeal to all plant-based foodies and to evolve the menu over time. A special message from the owner: To those who've been practicing veganism for a while, they humbly ask you to not bully those who aren't as disciplined. We all start somewhere, and they definitely don't subscribe to vegan snobbery! (I love that) It's all about helping newcomers adjust and evolve, while eating some amazing food!

And for a fun tip: if you pop into the restaurant and want to get the owner's attention, just yell, "AND YOU THOUGHT VEGANS ONLY ATE SALAD?!" She says it'll definitely get a smile! And if you see their food truck out and about, give a honk! She'll smile and wink back!

Disclaimer: While Eliza's embraces holistic health, they are not medical professionals. Always seek medical advice from a qualified expert. Also, their facility uses tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, gluten, sesame seeds, and soy, so if you have severe allergies, please be aware.

So there you have it, my luvs! My latest road trip discovery that's serving up deliciousness and a whole lot of heart. If you're ever near Florence, SC, you have to check out Eliza's Vegan Cafe. And if you go, tell 'em Babydoll sent you!