Chxrry Drops New Single “Main Character” While Working on First Album

Rising star Chxrry recently released her new single "Main Character" through XO/Republic Records. The track is her second single of 2025 as she builds toward her debut album.

As SoulBounce puts it, "The track is ready for the club, and so is Chxrry." "Main Character" hits hard with booming bass and electronic energy, with Producer Believve on the beats.

"I wanna see the baddest b*****s / Who gon' stand out?" Chxrry belts in the opening lines. She also talks about her talent throughout the song, showing her confidence mixed with a bit of cockiness with lines like, "F**K 'round tell Mona Lisa, 'Move' / I'll put myself up in the Louvre."

Before its release, she had been previewing the track live. Night after night, "Main Character" opened her sets during FLO's Access All Areas North American Tour.

You can hear how much she's grown in her music. The raw energy from her 2022 EP, The Other Side, and 2023's Siren is noticeably different from her current, slicker pop-R&B sound.

This year started strong for Chxrry with the release of "Just Like Me" in February. Plus, she shined in The Weeknd's "Cry For Me" video and added her vocals to "Reflections Laughing," a collaboration with Travis Scott and Florence + The Machine.

Before "Main Character and "Just Like Me," she released another single, "Poppin Out (Mistakes)" in 2024. She won't keep fans waiting too long for visuals — the music video is dropping soon.

The track burns with bold statements about self-worth. "I'm the main character, b***h, f**k a background," she states plainly in the lyrics, according to Rated R&B.