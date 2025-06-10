This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 10
June 10 is no ordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. This day has seen numerous genre-defining moments that still echo in the music world. One celebrated artist who celebrates their birthday on this day is the American R&B singer Faith Evans, who was born in 1973. She shot to fame as a backing singer on the 1995 smash hit "One More Chance," recorded by her husband, the legendary rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Her debut album, Faith, released the same year, peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day has witnessed the release of several influential hip-hop and R&B albums:
- 2003: American rapper Joe Budden released his eponymous debut album. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2008: American rap legend Lil Wayne dropped his sixth album, The Carter III. It included guest appearances by Kanye West, Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Babyface, and Static Major, and debuted atop the Billboard 200. The album would go on to win the award for Best Rap Album at the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 2022: American emo rap icon XXXTentacion's first and only compilation album, Look at Me: The Album, was released posthumously. It peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
June 10 is associated with many pivotal cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2000: American rap icon Eminem's acclaimed third album, The Marshal Mathers LP, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With over 25 million copies sold, it is one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.
- 2003: Legendary American R&B singer Luther Vandross' 14th and final album, Dance with My Father, was released just two months after he suffered a stroke that put him in a coma. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was his eighth album to top the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry has also seen several low moments and tragic events on this day:
- 1982: American R&B singer Addie 'Micki' Harris from the girl group the Shirelles died of a heart attack at the age of 42 during a performance in Atlanta, Georgia. Along with the group, she is best remembered for the song "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," which was the first single by an African-American girl group to top the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2004: Music legend Ray Charles died from liver failure at the age of 73. A bona fide innovator, he was among the earliest progenitors of R&B/soul and was considered a genius by many of his peers.
June 10 is a remarkable date in R&B and hip-hop. This day has seen the release of groundbreaking records that remain as relevant as ever, but it has also been marred by tragedy, with two beloved R&B titans passing away.