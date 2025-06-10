This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 10

June 10 is no ordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. This day has seen numerous genre-defining moments that still echo in the music world. One celebrated artist who celebrates their birthday on this day is the American R&B singer Faith Evans, who was born in 1973. She shot to fame as a backing singer on the 1995 smash hit "One More Chance," recorded by her husband, the legendary rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Her debut album, Faith, released the same year, peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.