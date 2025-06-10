Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout in Raleigh: Win Tickets Here

Get ready for a night of smooth grooves and soulful memories! Picture yourself at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on Friday, September 19, as Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout brings together some of the biggest legends in R&B. Charlie Wilson, the iconic voice behind hits like “Outstanding” and “There Goes My Baby,” is headlining this unforgettable evening. He’s fresh off the release of his latest album, “Forever Yours,” which features heartfelt new tracks and collaborations with today’s hottest artists. BUY TICKETS HERE TODAY!

Joining him is the legendary Babyface, whose recent EP “Timeless Love” is already climbing the charts, bringing fans a fresh dose of his signature romantic sound. K-Ci Hailey, known for his powerhouse vocals with Jodeci, is back on stage performing new solo material from his album “Soul Revival.” And don’t miss El DeBarge, whose smooth falsetto and latest single “Back Again” promise to keep the crowd swaying all night.

Foxy 99 wants to send you and a friend to this once-in-a-lifetime R&B celebration! Enter now for your chance to win tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout and experience a night filled with legendary voices, new hits, and the timeless classics you love. Don’t miss out—your ultimate R&B night awaits!

Here’s what you could win:

A pair of tickets to Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout on Friday, September 19 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible night of music and memories!