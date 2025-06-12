Fayetteville Mayor Colvin Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2025

After four terms as Mayor for the City of Fayetteville, Mitch Colvin has announced he will not seek re-election for a fifth term in 2025.

"While we’ve accomplished and grown the city so much during my time as Mayor, for everything there is a season," Colvin said in a news release Thursday afternoon. "As I look to the future, I plan to continue working to make Fayetteville a better place by contributing to the community, but I’m also looking forward to spending time with my family and working in my business."

Colvin was first elected Mayor in 2017, after two terms on the Fayetteville City Council. He was the longest-serving Black mayor in the city's history.

"It's crucial for our community to keep making strategic decisions and investments that secure the bright future we all envision for Fayetteville," Colvin said. "I will continue to be a champion for Innovation Districts and positioning our community for the future, including investing in infrastructure to grow the city, reducing poverty and homelessness, increasing housing affordability and investing in our streets, sidewalks and stormwater systems."

Colvin was in office for several big developments in city history, including over $1.4 billion in economic development investments, a $35 million parks and recreation bond, a new millennial council to attract and retain young adults to the city, and more.

"It has truly been the honor of my life to serve as mayor of this wonderful city, and I’m incredibly grateful for your support over the years."