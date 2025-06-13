$5M Lawsuit Takes Aim at Music Companies Over Unauthorized Use of Dr. Khalid Muhammad’s Voice

The family of Dr. Khalid Muhammad filed three federal suits in California courts. They are seeking $5 million for each track where major music labels used his speeches without permission. The songs in question come from Tupac Shakur, Public Enemy, and D'Angelo.

"These lawsuits are not an attack on Public Enemy, Tupac's family or D'Angelo," said attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz, as noted in AllHipHop. "They are about accountability. The record labels and music corporations exploited Khalid Muhammad's voice for profit, just like they've done to the Black artists whose songs featured him. Most of these artists don't even own the rights to their own music. They've been exploited too."

In a strict ruling, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald set a June 20 deadline for the estate to show proof that each party named had received their court papers by then. Missing this date would instantly end their case.

"Failure to respond to this Order to Show Cause by June 20, 2025, will result in dismissal of this action," Judge Fitzgerald wrote, as reported by USA Herald.

At the heart of this fight are tracks like Public Enemy's "Night of the Living Baseheads" and Tupac's "White Man'z World." These songs made millions, but Muhammad's voice was used without consent or payment, the estate claims.

More artists might face questions soon. The estate also sent papers to Ice Cube, Common, and Black Thought, requesting documentation regarding any licensing deals or royalty agreements tied to Muhammad's words.

As a strong voice in the Nation of Islam and the Black Panther movement, Muhammad left a lasting impact. His estate plans to use any court wins to fund schools, write books, and make films about his work.