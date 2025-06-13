JPEGMAFIA Speaks Out on Hip-Hop’s Future, Takes Shot at Drake’s Lyrics

In a striking Billboard interview on June 10 at the Governor's Ball, JPEGMAFIA fired off sharp words about the current state of rap music. The artist pushed for fresh sounds in hip-hop, targeting what he saw as stale themes in mainstream tracks.

"People yearn for something new, especially in rap. We're yearning, we're tired. We don't wanna hear Drake complain about b-tches anymore. We don't f**king care, he's 40. We need something different," said JPEGMAFIA in the chat with Billboard.

JPEGMAFIA didn't hold back at all. He blasted current music makers with bite. "Their idea of doing something different is taking different sounding s**t and throwing trap drums on it, and that's not what I'm here to do. I'm really here to f--k you up." His words struck at the heart of an industry-wide clash about rap's direction.

As Drake works on his upcoming album, Ice Man, word spreads through OVO's ranks. His fellow label artist Smiley spilled details during a recent stream: "Even at the 'Nokia' video shoot, during a break, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording. He's in that crazy mode right now."

This isn't JPEGMAFIA's first time throwing direct shots at the Toronto star. In his 2024 track, "New Black History," he accused someone of cashing out for PDFs and rapers (No Drizzy), and on "it's dark and hell is hot," he doubled down on Kendrick Lamar's accusations in "Not Like Us," with the lines, "If I show you a Drac', I ain't playin' with kids."

Meanwhile, Drake's recent records show shifts in style. His February song "NOKIA" mixed dance beats, while "Calling For You" brought drill sounds to the mix. At 38, he's testing new waters.

With raw honesty, JPEGMAFIA mapped out rap's current players during the Billboard chat: "Conscious rap has Nas, trap rap has Future, experimental rap is me. That's it." His mission is clear — shake up the sound.