Tank and the Bangas Cap Off Juneteenth Jubilee in Fayetteville

Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas

Festival Park was alive with rhythm, color, and community spirit as Fayetteville came together for the 2025 Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday, June 14. Under bright summer skies, thousands gathered to celebrate freedom, culture, and unity at one of the city’s most vibrant annual events.

The day was packed with local flavor—literally and figuratively. From food trucks serving up Southern favorites to artisan booths showcasing Black-owned businesses, the Jubilee offered a full-sensory celebration of African American heritage. Families strolled the park grounds, children danced in bubbles, and storytellers and historians shared the meaning behind Juneteenth's powerful legacy.

As the sun began to set, the energy only intensified. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer warmed up the crowd with a soulful, heartfelt performance that set the perfect tone. Then came the main event—Grammy-nominated powerhouse Tank and the Bangas brought their unmistakable fusion of funk, soul, and spoken word, turning Festival Park into one big dance floor.

From musical magic to community pride, it was a night Fayetteville won’t soon forget.

Relive the unforgettable moments from this year’s Juneteenth Jubilee with our exclusive photo gallery - look below to see all the sights, smiles, and soul of the celebration.

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Tarriona "Tank" Ball and Norman Spence of Tank and the Bangas

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Rissi Palmer

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas