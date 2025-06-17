Hip-Hop Legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia Team Up for Massive 2025 Tour

ContestsEvents
Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony start their cross-country shows on August 21. The first stop? Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP. Both groups will collaborate as co-headliners on this tour produced by Live Nation.

Tech N9ne and DJ Quik also join the Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour as guest appearances, as it hits 24 cities in the United States. The shows run through late August till early October, bringing raw talent to arenas nationwide.

Both groups stand tall in the history of music. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony won their GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group with "Tha Crossroads" back in 1997. Three 6 Mafia made history at the Academy Awards as the first hip-hop act to win Best Original Song with "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp."

Their founding member, DJ Paul, continues to push music forward. His beats are now featured tracks by Drake, Jay-Z, and Lil Baby. Just this year, his work shone on Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers," earning him two GRAMMYs for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Back in 1994, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony shot to fame on Eazy-E's Ruthless Records with the 1994 album, Creepin' on Ah Come Up. They dropped hit after hit, including "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," "1st of tha Month," and "Look Into My Eyes."

Now, both groups are uniting on stage this summer to perform their classic and fresh hits. From New York's bright lights to Dallas's big sky, Phoenix's heat to Nashville's soul - the music will move from coast to coast on this tour run. You can catch them perform their final show in this run at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California, on October 4.

Want to catch every second of it in the best seats? The tour also offers various VIP packages you can choose from. Prices start at $51.05, with top seats at $125.30 before tax. You can find more information on VIP ticket prices at vipnation.com.

