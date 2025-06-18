$58 Million Push To Roll Out High-Speed Internet Across 26 North Carolina Counties

A major internet expansion is coming to North Carolina. The state will spend $58 million to connect over 10,000 locations to fast web service in 26 counties through its Completing Access to Broadband plan.

"Good partnerships between our counties, the state, and internet providers will connect North Carolinians," said Governor Josh Stein in a news release.

The funding splits between $41 million from federal aid and $17 million from web companies. Each new connection must hit speeds of 100 megabits both ways, up and down.

"Bringing high-speed internet to rural North Carolina is a game changer," said NCDIT Secretary Teena Piccione. "Thanks to the vision of Governor Stein and our General Assembly, we're making historic investments to close the digital divide."

Brightspeed will lead the charge in Martin County, wiring up 386 spots: nearly all remaining areas without service. In Cabarrus County, Spectrum Southeast and Windstream North Carolina will add 1,314 new connections.

The work stretches far. Person County will see 1,014 new links, while Randolph County adds 1,403. Columbus County gains 400 web hookups, and Bladen County gets 250 more spots online.

To pick web companies, the state matched counties with approved providers. This push adds to North Carolina's bigger $630 million plan to bring web access to 245,000 spots across rural areas.

Some counties will see smaller changes. Chowan County adds just 5 new links, while Yadkin County gets 19. Henderson County plans 521 fresh connections, and Robeson County will wire up 550 new spots.