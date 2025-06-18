Keyshia Cole Coming to Greensboro on ‘The Way It Is’ 20th Anniversary Tour

On July 16, Keyshia Cole will bring her celebrated “The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour” to First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro. The tour honors the singer’s platinum-certified debut, originally released in June 2005, which launched her into the spotlight with raw, emotive lyrics and powerhouse vocals.

Presented by AEG Presents and Free Lunch, the 25-date arena outing kicks off July 1 in Baltimore and travels through major markets before ending August 8 in Los Angeles. In Greensboro, Cole will be joined by two notable acts as special guests: Billboard-charting rapper Jadakiss and Grammy‑winner T‑Pain - a pairing that adds star power without overshadowing the core celebration.

The tour pays homage to an album that resonated deeply when it debuted in 2005. “The Way It Is” not only delivered hits like “Love” and “I Should Have Cheated,” but also introduced Cole’s signature blend of vulnerability and strength—elements that helped the record go platinum and remain on the R&B/Hip‑Hop charts for over 80 weeks. Two decades later, the album is being issued on vinyl again for the first time since its original pressing; the release includes both standard black and limited edition rose garden pink translucent vinyl, along with a previously unreleased acapella track.

Greensboro’s stop marks a full circle moment for fans who’ve followed Cole’s journey—from her breakout singles to the present-day stage. Cole has said she's grateful for the “full circle moment” of reconnecting with audiences through the songs that defined her early years.

Tickets are on sale now for the Greenboro Coliseum show. For Greensboro, this concert offers an opportunity to revisit a defining album that shaped modern R&B. It’s more than nostalgia - it’s a compelling reminder of Cole’s enduring talent and the emotional honesty that first captured audiences 20 years ago.

Event Details – Greensboro, NC