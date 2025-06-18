Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: June 20-June 22

Fayetteville and Hope Mills are packed with weekend fun, from classic cars and local markets to movie nights and music. Cruise-In at Paradise returns with rides, live music, and food, while the Dirtbag Ales Farmers Market offers local goods and community vibes. Enjoy a special screening of "Purple Rain," or dive into family activities and nightlife favorites around town this weekend.

Cruise-In at Paradise Acres

What: Car show

Car show When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 4 p.m. (recurring every third Saturday from March through October)

Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 4 p.m. (recurring every third Saturday from March through October) Where: Paradise Acres of Grays Creek, 1965 John McMillan Road, Hope Mills

Paradise Acres of Grays Creek, 1965 John McMillan Road, Hope Mills Cost: Free

Polish up, gas up, and cruise on over — Cruise-In season is back at Paradise Acres. Bring your favorite ride — classic, muscle, truck, jeep, or custom — and show it off from 4 p.m. until dark. Enjoy live music by 3rd Crush from 6-9 p.m., great food and drinks, and a chance to win the coveted Paradise Pick.

Dirtbag Farmers Market

What: Seasonal farmers market and community gathering

Seasonal farmers market and community gathering When: Sunday, June 22, 2025 (recurring every Sunday through Nov. 16, 2025) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 22, 2025 (recurring every Sunday through Nov. 16, 2025) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills

Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items for purchase, including food and beverages

The Dirtbag Ales Farmers Market is more than a market; it's a community gathering, featuring live music, yoga, food trucks, more than 50 local vendors, and Dirtbag Ales' craft brews in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. All ages are invited to connect, shop local, and celebrate the people and passions that make this community thrive.

Special Screening: "Purple Rain"

What: A special screening of the 1984 movie "Purple Rain" starring Prince

A special screening of the 1984 movie "Purple Rain" starring Prince When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. W here: Cameo Art House Theatre, 225 Hay St., Fayetteville

Cameo Art House Theatre, 225 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: $8.50 to $11.50 per person

A special screening of "Purple Rain" Cameo Art House Theatre celebrates Prince's legacy just weeks after his June 7 birthday. This 1984 cult classic follows The Kid, a gifted but troubled Minneapolis musician, as he battles personal demons, rising tensions at home, and competition from rival performer Morris. Amid the city's vibrant club scene and a growing romance with Apollonia, The Kid must fight to protect his music and future. Featuring iconic performances and one of the greatest soundtracks ever recorded, "Purple Rain" is a powerful story of talent, turmoil, and triumph.

Other Events

This weekend, Fayetteville offers a lively mix of hands-on learning, local flavor, and nightlife fun. Families can enjoy interactive science activities, while coffee lovers can unwind with a relaxing brew. As the sun sets, the energy shifts to country beats and dance-floor vibes: