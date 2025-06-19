Patriots’ Safety Jabrill Peppers’ Rap Song Blows Up on TikTok with 550,000 Views in Three Days

Jabrill Peppers, the NFL star, just went viral with his first rap track under the name J. Pepp. His new song “Point 'Em Out” racked up over 500K views on TikTok in just 72 hours. Peppers even shared his shock on Instagram Stories, saying, “3 days is crazy,” according to Sportskeeda.

His music debut marks a fresh start after a tough stretch in the 2024 season. He missed most of the year due to legal trouble, although authorities cleared his name this January, months after his arrest in October.

"Why people acting like I just started rapping," said Peppers to remind fans that he's been doing this for a while, sharing clips of his Michigan college performances.

"Coming for everything they tried to take from me!! Been one of his favorites, he never played about me! I remember all the jokes and laughs too. Stay on that side frfr," Peppers fired back to critics about his return on Instagram.

At 29, he's set to start his ninth NFL season next year. The Patriots signed him to a $20 million deal spanning three years before the 2024 season kicked off.

Despite limited play time last year, he made his mark. In the six games he played, he yielded 40 tackles, 20 solos, one interception, and two pass deflections.

He first came into the league when Cleveland picked him in the first round in 2017. He spent two seasons there with the Browns before the Giants got him in the Beckham trade for another three seasons. New England brought him aboard in 2022.