Pusha T Fires Shots at Travis Scott in New Clipse Track “So Be It”

On Tuesday, Clipse fired shots at Travis Scott through their latest single "So Be It." The track marks their second release from the upcoming Let God Sort Em Out project.

"The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell's] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session," said Pusha T in an exclusive interview with GQ.

"He sees me and Malice there. He's like, 'Oh, man, everybody's here,' he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his monkey dance."

Bad blood started flowing in the Louis Vuitton headquarters. Scott played "Utopia" for Pharrell Williams but kept quiet about Drake's verse in "Meltdown" — words that would later strike at Pharrell.

Pusha T clearly wasn't having it and expressed his disdain for Scott's lack of loyalty to anyone. "He's done this a lot. He has no picks. He'll do this with anybody. He did it with 'Sicko Mode'... He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like 'Play that play that," Pusha T said to Billboard, referencing "Like That," a track that fueled the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

"He don't have no picks. No loyalty to nobody. He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot," he added, saying that he doesn't "play" like that.

Hannan Hussain put stark visuals to the Pharrell-produced track in a stripped-down black-and-white film. The closing lines cut deep as Pusha T spits: "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b—h and your pride in front of me/ Heard 'Utopia' had moved right up the street. And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat," referencing his past relationship with business and reality star Kylie Jenner.