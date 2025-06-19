This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 19

June 19 has witnessed numerous pivotal moments throughout the years that have had massive ramifications on hip-hop and R&B music. One remarkable industry figure whose birthday lands on this date is the American rapper Macklemore, who was born in 1983. He shot to prominence with the 2012 hit single "Thrift Shop," with producer Ryan Lewis, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo's second single, "Cant Hold Us," also reached the top of the chart, making Macklemore & Ryan Lewis the first duo in the chart's history to have their first two singles reach the peak position.