This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 19
June 19 has witnessed numerous pivotal moments throughout the years that have had massive ramifications on hip-hop and R&B music. One remarkable industry figure whose birthday lands on this date…
He shot to prominence with the 2012 hit single "Thrift Shop," with producer Ryan Lewis, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo's second single, "Cant Hold Us," also reached the top of the chart, making Macklemore & Ryan Lewis the first duo in the chart's history to have their first two singles reach the peak position.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Numerous charting hip-hop and R&B singles and albums have been released on this date:
- 1990: American hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim dropped their third album, Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em. It peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2001: American hip-hop supergroup D12 released their debut album, Devil's Night. It debuted atop the Billboard 200, also topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and the U.K. R&B Albums charts.
- 2007: R&B singer J. Holiday released the song "Bed" as the first single from his debut album, Back of My Lac'. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2020: American R&B singer Teyana Taylor dropped her third album, The Album. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
June 19 has heralded several iconic cultural moments in the music industry:
- 1973: American R&B/soul singer Roberta Flack's television special The First Time Ever aired on ABC. It featured the legendary balladeer singing several popular numbers from her repertoire, including "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "Summer Breeze," and "Killing Me Softly With His Song."
- 1980: American music icon Donna Summer became the first-ever signee of David Geffen's newly established Geffen Records after leaving Casablanca Records. Her inaugural release on her new label, "The Wanderer," released the same year, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Several tragic occurrences have also come to pass on June 19:
- 2020: American rapper Tray Savage was fatally shot at the age of 26 while driving around Chicago. The rising-star rapper, who was signed to fellow Chicago rappers Chief Keef and Fredo Santana's Glory Boyz Entertainment label, was best known for songs such as "Got The Mac," "Know Who I Am," and "Faces."
- 2020: American rapper Hurricane Chris was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder following a shooting that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana. During his trial, the "A Bay Bay" hitmaker claimed he acted in self-defense and was eventually acquitted of the murder.
June 19 remains a memorable date in hip-hop and R&B for various reasons. This day has not only seen the release of many acclaimed hip-hop and R&B records but also witnessed the arrest of one of the most iconic rappers of the mid-2000s and the tragic murder of an up-and-coming Chicago drill MC.