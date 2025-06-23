GRAMMY-Winning Kehlani Drops New Single “Folded” with Star-Studded Production Team

Music sensation Kehlani released "Folded" with help from top producers Khris Riddick-Tynes, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, and Don Mills. This marks her first work since "CRASH" hit the charts in 2024.

The same minds who crafted her GRAMMY-nominated hit "After Hours" came back for this project. Fresh from wowing crowds at the 2025 American Music Awards, she was also nominated for two BET honors this year: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year. Although she didn't win in either category.

Breaking from her usual style, "Folded" opens with gentle strings and soft piano. No heavy beats here. Just light percussion and a smart key shift that lifts the chorus to new heights.

As New Wave Magazine puts it, "It [Folded] has an old-school break-up track flow, and what the artist knows best is transporting fans to the early days of R&B with riffs and melodic runs. The instrument is kept minimalistic but catchy, with repetitive patterns and light percussion."

On the cover art, she strikes a pose in black leather, seated in the shadows of a car. The music matches this mood perfectly. As the song ends, voices drift away like smoke, bringing back memories of early 2000s R&B magic.

With five GRAMMYs already on her shelf, Kehlani has been busy. A recent duet with Leon Thomas, released on May 30, shows off her range, as her voice glides through tales of lost love without missing a beat in "Dirt on My Shoes."

Her 2024 single "CRASH" proved she could switch between slow jams and dance tracks. Now she's slowing things down, but you can still hear that special touch that makes her music stand out from the crowd.