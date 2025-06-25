From Disney to GRAMMY Winner: The Journey Behind Coco Jones’s Breakout Singles

With seven GRAMMY Award nominations and one win, Coco Jones is on a roll. Her breakout singles, including "ICU" and "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," put her vocal range and artistic vision in the limelight. They established her as an outstanding talent in the industry, garnering the attention of R&B megastars such as Beyoncé and Janet Jackson. But the Disney star didn't come out of nowhere. This article explores Jones's rise to the top, covering her career's beginnings, setbacks, EP releases, recognition at the GRAMMYs, and more.

Coco Jones's Disney Beginnings

Coco Jones's R&B career began at Disney, where she appeared as a contestant in the third season of Radio Disney's Next Big Thing, a competition that featured new singers or bands. As the runner-up, she caught the eye of Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records, which signed her and saw her work with iconic producer Rob Galbraith.

Soon after, Jones released her debut Single, "Holla at the DJ," and earned roles in several Disney movies and shows. These included So Random (2011-2012) and Let It Shine (2012), where she starred alongside Everybody Hates Chris actor Tyler James Williams. In addition, the R&B star played the role of Kelsey in Good Luck Charlie, which aired from 2010 to 2014.

In 2013, Jones dropped her debut EP, Made Of, under Hollywood Records. The compilation, which featured four songs, broke into the Billboard Heatseekers chart's top 10, winning her more visibility and recognition. Its release was followed by a tour with the boy band Mindless Behavior, which set the wheels in motion for Jones's thriving musical career.

The Transition Period: Overcoming Challenges

Despite her current success, Coco Jones's journey hasn't always been straightforward or easy. Although her early exposure to the music industry helped shape her career, it also came with challenges, such as in 2014 when Hollywood Records dropped her.

After parting ways with her first record label, Jones persevered and started making music as an independent artist. It allowed her to tap into her creative freedom and resulted in the release of hits such as "Peppermint" and "Let Me Check It." Still, she struggled to find enough opportunities that fit her evolving image as an artist.

Jones has also divulged that she experienced colorism as a child actor at Disney, a challenge that many dark-skinned artists in the entertainment industry face. Even after her breakthrough role in Let It Shine, executives often passed her over in favor of her lighter-skinned counterparts.

Nevertheless, Jones's challenges fueled her desire to succeed as an actress and singer, triggering her artistic growth. She turned to platforms such as TikTok, where she gained over 3.5 million followers, to show off her vocal abilities and promote her music. This sparked more conversations about her raw talent and expanded her fan base.

Breakthrough with "ICU"

The release of Coco Jones's single "ICU" in 2022 marked a significant milestone in her music career. This song's deep notes hit home and won the hearts of many R&B lovers. It gained even more traction after the South Carolina-born singer performed it on The Jennifer Hudson Show and at BET's Soul Train Music Awards in 2022.

"ICU" showcased Coco Jones's vocal range and opened more doors for her, especially after its impressive chart performance. The track earned the singer her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 88 and eventually peaking at No. 62. Even more impressive, it knocked down Drake and 21 Savage's "Spin Bout U" and scored the top position on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Jones released an "ICU" remix featuring pop icon Justin Timberlake in July 2023. This collaboration, demonstrating Jones's ability to join forces with more established artists, positively impacted her career. Plus, the RIAA awarded "ICU" a Gold certification.

The What I Didn't Tell You EP

Coco Jones's "ICU" was part of her 2022 What I Didn't Tell You EP released through Universal Music Group's Def Jam Recordings. It initially featured four tracks, but the deluxe version came with seven more, including "Put You On," "Plan B," and "Simple," which featured Babyface. These songs addressed themes such as love and vulnerability, which resonated with many listeners and led to the EP's critical and commercial success.

Nothing showcased Jones's growth better than her What I Didn't Tell You EP. This project put her authenticity in the spotlight and illustrated her musical evolution, proving that her Disney days were behind her. In 2024, the EP received a nomination for the Best R&B Album at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

GRAMMY Nominations and Industry Recognition

Undoubtedly, Coco Jones is now among the leading figures in the current generation of R&B artists. In 2024, her "ICU" secured a GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance, and she was also bidding for four other accolades, including Best New Artist and Best R&B Song.

Moreover, Jones's "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" was in the running for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. The track from her 2025 debut studio album, Why Not More?, killed it in the charts. It topped Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart for three weeks and entered the R&B Digital Song Sales chart at No. 8.

Jones has also won a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award. Achieving these feats Despite the setbacks she experienced earlier in her career, she has inspired many young artists as they make the difficult transition from child stars to adult music artists.

Notably, Jones's industry recognition sets her up for long-term success in the R&B industry. Besides Babyface and Justin Timberlake, she has collaborated with well-known artists, including Adekunle Gold, Ty Dolla $ign, Ayra Starr, and Latto. There's certainly still time for her to collaborate with more stars in the future.

Coco Jones: A New Voice in R&B